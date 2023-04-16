Stanford researchers create autonomous feeding robot

The algorithms they have created autonomously carry out each step of the feeding process for various food types, meaning users can eat more independently

Representation pic

A team of researchers from Stanford University has developed a robot that assists with feeding people with motor impairments. The algorithms they have created autonomously carry out each step of the feeding process for various food types, meaning users can eat more independently.

One of the algorithms uses computer vision and haptics to evaluate the angle and speed of the fork’s insertion into the food. Another uses a second robotic arm to push food onto a spoon, and a third delivers food into a person’s mouth in a natural and comfortable way.

