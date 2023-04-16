Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Stanford researchers create autonomous feeding robot

Stanford researchers create autonomous feeding robot

Updated on: 16 April,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The algorithms they have created autonomously carry out each step of the feeding process for various food types, meaning users can eat more independently

Stanford researchers create autonomous feeding robot

Representation pic


A team of researchers from Stanford University has developed a robot that assists with feeding people with motor impairments. The algorithms they have created autonomously carry out each step of the feeding process for various food types, meaning users can eat more independently.


One of the algorithms uses computer vision and haptics to evaluate the angle and speed of the fork’s insertion into the food. Another uses a second robotic arm to push food onto a spoon, and a third delivers food into a person’s mouth in a natural and comfortable way.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news united states of america news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK