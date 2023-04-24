Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > State migrants chief held for trial in Mexicos deadly fire

State migrants chief held for trial in Mexico’s deadly fire

Updated on: 24 April,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  Ciudad Juarez
Agencies |

Top

The judge ordered the director, Salvador Gonzalez, held in prison pending trial

State migrants chief held for trial in Mexico’s deadly fire

A makeshift altar in honour of migrants who died in last month’s fire, at immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Thursday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
State migrants chief held for trial in Mexico’s deadly fire
x
00:00

A judge on Saturday ordered the immigration director of Mexico’s northern border state of Chihuahua to stand trial Saturday on charges of homicide, injuries and failure to perform his duties, for last month’s deadly fire at a migrant detention center. The judge ordered the director, Salvador Gonzalez, held in prison pending trial.


Judge Juan Jose Chavez said there was evidence that Gonzalez failed to do his duty to protect the migrants. Forty migrants died in the March 27 fire in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, after a migrant allegedly set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer. “In the end, everything depends on the head” official, Chavez said. “Not complying with standards does have its results.”



Five other officials of the country’s National Immigration Institute, a guard at the center and the Venezuelan migrant accused of starting the blaze are already in custody facing homicide charges. The step is significant, in part because González is a retired Mexican navy rear admiral. He is the highest ranking official to be held over for trial in the case.


40
No of migrants who died in the fire

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news mexico mexico city news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK