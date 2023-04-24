The judge ordered the director, Salvador Gonzalez, held in prison pending trial

A makeshift altar in honour of migrants who died in last month’s fire, at immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Thursday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article State migrants chief held for trial in Mexico’s deadly fire x 00:00

A judge on Saturday ordered the immigration director of Mexico’s northern border state of Chihuahua to stand trial Saturday on charges of homicide, injuries and failure to perform his duties, for last month’s deadly fire at a migrant detention center. The judge ordered the director, Salvador Gonzalez, held in prison pending trial.

Judge Juan Jose Chavez said there was evidence that Gonzalez failed to do his duty to protect the migrants. Forty migrants died in the March 27 fire in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, after a migrant allegedly set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer. “In the end, everything depends on the head” official, Chavez said. “Not complying with standards does have its results.”

Five other officials of the country’s National Immigration Institute, a guard at the center and the Venezuelan migrant accused of starting the blaze are already in custody facing homicide charges. The step is significant, in part because González is a retired Mexican navy rear admiral. He is the highest ranking official to be held over for trial in the case.

40

No of migrants who died in the fire

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever