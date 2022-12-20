Step down: Elon Musk’s poll on Twitter gives verdict

Over 17.5 million people take part in the vote; Musk had said he would abide by the results

A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favour of the move, after the poll ended on Monday.

About 57.5 per cent votes were for “Yes”, while 42.5 per cent were against the idea of Musk stepping down as Twitter head, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote.

Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should. Shares of Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up more than 5% in premarket trading.

Musk, who lost his title as the world’s richest person earlier this month, also founded tunneling enterprise Boring Company, backs medical device company Neuralink and heads rocket company SpaceX.

Last month, Musk told a Delaware court that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.

Replying to one Twitter user’s comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said on Sunday “There is no successor.”

