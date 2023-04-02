‘Still alive,’ says Pope Francis

In a sign of his improved health, the Vatican released details of Francis’ Holy Week schedule.

Pope Francis addresses the media as he leaves the Gemelli hospital on Saturday. Pic/AFP

A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away that he’s “still alive.”

Francis, 86, was hospitalised at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday following his weekly public audience in St Peter’s Square after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. The pontiff received antibiotics administered intravenously during his stay, the Vatican said. In a sign of his improved health, the Vatican released details of Francis’ Holy Week schedule.

The pontiff answered in a low voice that was close to a whisper when reporters peppered him with questions, indicating he had felt unwell—“I felt sick,” he said, pointing to his mid-section—a symptom that convinced his medical staff to take him to the hospital on Wednesday. Asked how he felt now, Francis joked, “Still alive, you know.” He gave a thumbs-up sign.

Francis exited the hospital from a side entrance, but his car stopped in front of the main entrance, where a gaggle of journalists waited. He opened the car door himself and got out from the front passenger seat. Francis had a cane ready to lean on.

