Still not enough!

This Bulgarian woman celebrated her birthday with fillers for jaw and chin

Andrea Ivanova

How much is too much? A Bulgarian woman claims to have the world’s biggest lips says that she is planning for more work—but this time it’s for her chin. Andrea Ivanova has had nearly 32 different procedures, costing her almost $9,000, to make her look like a living Bratz doll, and she doesn’t plan to stop any time.

The 25-year-old revealed on her Instagram that she celebrated her birthday by getting jaw and chin filler. “It was my birthday last month and I celebrated it with jaw filler,” said the influencer. “While I’m doing this, of course, I will keep up with my lips.”



Andrea Ivanoa has had 32 different procedures to get these fuller lips

The plastic prodigy said that she now wants to chase the title of “most elongated and pointed chin in the world.” Ivanova, who began her body modification journey in 2018, will have to get hyaluronic acid injections every two weeks, costing $285 per injection.

Her doctors have warned that she is putting her life in danger, and that the next injection could be “fatal.” Her already enlarged lips have made everyday tasks difficult, particularly eating. “My doctor said he thinks I’m overdoing it again with fillers in my chin,” said Ivanova. “But he [also] said this about my lips,” she argued.

$9,000

A 25-year-old spends $9,000 to look like a Bratz doll

Indonesia’s morally right playboy

This farmer has married more than 87 times, he says

A farmer from Indonesia has been dubbed the country’s ‘Playboy King’ after it was revealed that he plans to marry for the 88th time. Kaan, 61, is a rice farmer from West Java, in Indonesia, with a very interesting story. He claims to have been married a total of 87 times during his lifetime and that he is getting ready for his 88th wedding, with one of his ex-wives. The Playboy King, rose to fame after telling his story to a YouTuber whose video went viral, attracting the attention of several news outlets who tracked the man down and visited his home in Cipeundeuy Village. The Indonesian man claims that he first got married at age 14 to a girl two years older than him.



Kaan, a farmer at 61, wants to get married for the 88th time

Their marriage only lasted 2 years, but that didn’t deter him from finding a new wife, and then another, and so on. Asked why he kept marrying every new woman he liked, Kaan said that it was because he respected them and didn’t want them to feel like simple flings. So even though the relationship only lasted a month or even a week, he always married them beforehand. “My reason is that I also didn’t want to play with women’s feelings, let alone other people’s children,” Kaan said. “Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married.”

This shark can jump at you

A group of New Zealand fishermen got a bigger catch when a massive mako shark leapt out of the water and landed on their boat. A video of the shark-jumping moment is currently making waves online. People went bonkers when the video of this incident was posted online. The group was reportedly targeting kingfish when the bait was taken by a shortfin mako — the world’s fastest shark, capable of achieving speeds of up to 46 mph.

Pet your cat-like blanket to sleep

Nissen, a Japanese company, launched Fur-Inspired bed linens and blankets that feel like petting a cat. Studies show that petting a cat for just 10 minutes reduces stress hormones, and it is relaxing. These are recommeded for people living in apartments that don’t allow pets or are allergic to them.

Camouflaging gun in a raw chicken!

Security officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport found a handgun hidden inside raw chicken packed in a traveller’s luggage. The transportation security administration posted photos of the gun and poultry on its Instagram account.

The young mayor!

Tyrin Troung, a 23-year-old democrat, defeated a two-term incumbent to become the next mayor of the small Louisiana city. He beat independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette, 47, in Bogalusa, a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. “I’m honestly at a loss for words,” Truong said. “This campaign was never about me; it was about building a better Bogalusa and a better city, and I’m glad everybody got out to vote, because it was a team effort”.

Beauty premium at play

A Swedish study suggests that attractive female college students accustomed to earning high grades in physical classes aren’t scoring the same marks during remote learning. It probed the impact of a student’s looks on their performance, both in the classroom and online. Findings showed that to some extent, physical appearance played a part.

Bet you can’t guess if this is a boy or girl

Mayutamu, a 16-year-old male teenager from Japan, has been getting attention for his ability to pose as a girl, using makeup and female clothing. The teen rose to fame due to his job at a maid cafe in Tokyo’s Akihabara district. Maid cafes are really popular in Japan, where all the waiting staff is actually made up of boys posing as female maids. Among all the maids, Maytamu stood out as the most feminine of all, with many people confessing that they would have never guessed.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal