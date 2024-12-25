Storm leaves thousands without power

Throughout the Balkans authorities issued travel warnings as snow drifts closed some major routes, including sections of motorways in Croatia.

An aerial view of parked cars in Sarajevo, Bosnia. Pic/AP

Tens of thousands of homes in Bosnia were without electricity on Tuesday after more heavy snow and winds that also brought traffic chaos in neighboring Croatia and Serbia. Throughout the Balkans authorities issued travel warnings as snow drifts closed some major routes, including sections of motorways in Croatia.

Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia banned the movement of heavy vehicles and imposed limited traffic levels on affected roads. Parts of Bosnia faced a total halt of railway traffic because of the snow. Bosnia’s state power company described the situation as “extremely hard” in some areas of the country.

The weight of heavy, moist snow brought down distribution lines which are hard to access due to snow drifts, the company said in a statement. Regional N1 television reported dozens of vehicles were stuck in the snow for 10 hours in western Bosnia overnight before they could continue. Authorities in the nearby town of Drvar declared an emergency while struggling to clear snow.

