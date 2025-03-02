Students in Bangladesh form a new political party

The new party has been named the Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen Party.

Nahid Islam, convenor of the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen’s Party. PIC/PTI

Students in Bangladesh who led a mass uprising to topple former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last summer are now diving into politics by forming the new National Citizen Party. The aim is to create new political space in a fiercely divisive dynastic political landscape.

For decades, the country’s politics have been dominated by two former prime ministers and arch-rivals—Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia. The announcement came at a rally in front of Parliament in Dhaka, during which political reforms were promised. Thousands of people, mainly youths, gathered to witness the moment.

The new party has been named the Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen Party. Nahid Islam, a 26-year-old prominent student leader, was named as the head of the party. Nine other officials—all of them student leaders who rose to prominence during the mass uprising in July and August—have been named to top positions, according to Bangladeshi media.

A 151-member committee of the party was announced during the launch. Supporters say the country needed this party to bring reforms to its political culture, and to tackle corruption and lack of democratic practices.

