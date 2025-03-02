Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Students in Bangladesh form a new political party

Students in Bangladesh form a new political party

Updated on: 02 March,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Top

The new party has been named the Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen Party.

Students in Bangladesh form a new political party

Nahid Islam, convenor of the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen’s Party. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Students in Bangladesh form a new political party
x
00:00

Students in Bangladesh who led a mass uprising to topple former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last summer are now diving into politics by forming the new National Citizen Party. The aim is to create new political space in a fiercely divisive dynastic political landscape.


For decades, the country’s politics have been dominated by two former prime ministers and arch-rivals—Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia. The announcement came at a rally in front of Parliament in Dhaka, during which political reforms were promised. Thousands of people, mainly youths, gathered to witness the moment.  


The new party has been named the Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen Party. Nahid Islam, a 26-year-old prominent student leader, was named as the head of the party. Nine other officials—all of them student leaders who rose to prominence during the mass uprising in July and August—have been named to top positions, according to Bangladeshi media.


A 151-member committee of the party was announced during the launch. Supporters say the country needed this party to bring reforms to its political culture, and to tackle corruption and lack of democratic practices.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh sheikh hasina world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK