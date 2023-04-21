Sudan’s latest attempt at a truce falters

The latest attempt at a cease-fire between the rival Sudanese forces faltered as gunfire rattled the capital of Khartoum

Smoke rises from buildings in Khartoum on Wednesday. Pic/AP

Egypt on Thursday repatriated dozens of its military personnel who had been held by Sudan’s paramilitary force, which is locked in a deadly struggle with the Sudanese army to control the strategic African country.

The latest attempt at a cease-fire between the rival Sudanese forces faltered as gunfire rattled the capital of Khartoum. As global pressure to stop the violence failed, Japan and the Netherlands flew transport planes closer to the conflict-battered nation ahead of a possible evacuation of their citizens.

Egyptian air force technicians had been detained by fighters from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces after the group attacked Merowe airport, north of the capital. A close ally of Sudan’s army, Egypt said the personnel were there for training and joint exercises. Fighting soon after erupted around the country between the RSF and Sudan’s army. Egypt’s army said in a statement Thursday that all its technical crews had been flown home from Sudan in military transport planes. The Sudanese military also confirmed the evacuation, putting the number of Egyptian personnel at 177.

The evacuation came as the military and RSF launched a 24-hour cease-fire Wednesday evening after five days of battle between them in the capital and parts of the country. A similar truce failed to stop the deadly clashes that threaten to engulf the country in civil war. Nearly 300 people have been killed in the past five days, the U.N. health agency said, but toll is likely higher because many bodies are lying in streets.

