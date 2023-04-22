Sudan’s top general says military committed to civilian rule

Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan pledged the military would prevail and secure the vast African nation’s “safe transition to civilian rule.” But for many Sudanese, Burhan’s claim rang hollow 18 months after he joined forces with his current rival to seize power in a coup that cast aside Sudan’s pro-democracy forces

Buildings damaged in fighting in Khartoum Thursday. Pic/AP

Sudan’s top general on Friday declared the military’s commitment to a civilian-led government, an apparent bid for international support days after brutal fighting between his forces and a powerful paramilitary group derailed hopes for the country’s democratic transition.

Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan pledged the military would prevail and secure the vast African nation’s “safe transition to civilian rule.” But for many Sudanese, Burhan’s claim rang hollow 18 months after he joined forces with his current rival to seize power in a coup that cast aside Sudan’s pro-democracy forces.

Burhan’s announcement came on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan and its month of fasting. “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength,” Burhan said. The holiday — typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting — was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across capital Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline.

The violence so far has killed 413 people and wounded 3,551 others, according to the World Health Organization.

