Home > News > World News > Article > Suspect detained in killing of Russian general in Moscow

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |



Bodies are seen at the blast site. Pic/AFP


Russia’s security service said on Wednesday that it has detained a suspect in the killing of a senior general in Moscow. The suspect was described as an Uzbek citizen recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services. Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, didn’t name the suspect, but said he was born in 1995.


The FSB said the suspect had been promised a reward of USD 100,000 and permission to move to a European Union country in exchange for killing Kirillov.


The agency stated that, acting on instructions from Ukraine, the suspect travelled to Moscow, where he picked up a homemade explosive device. He then placed the device on an electric scooter and parked it at the entrance to the residential building where Kirillov lived.


The suspect then rented a car to monitor the location and set up a camera that livestreamed footage from the scene to his handlers in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Once Kirillov was seen leaving the building, the suspect detonated the bomb.

russia moscow ukraine news world news

