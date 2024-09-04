Breaking News
Suspect held in Turkey for transferring money to Mossad

Suspect held in Turkey for ‘transferring’ money to Mossad

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:31 AM IST  |  Ankara
Agencies |

The report said he had confessed during interrogation that he conducted the money transfers

People wave Turkish and Palestinian flags at a pro-Palestinian protest

Turkish police have arrested a suspect believed to have been transferring money to operatives from Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in Turkey, the state-run news agency reported on Tuesday.


The suspect, identified as Liridon Rexhepi from Kosovo, entered Turkey on August 25, and was detained last Friday and formally arrested on Tuesday, the Anadolu Agency said. The report said he had confessed during interrogation that he conducted the money transfers.



Since January, Turkish authorities have detained dozens of people, among them private investigators, on charges of collecting data on individuals, mostly Palestinians residing in Turkey, for the Israeli intelligence. Israel has not commented on the arrests in Turkey.


Protest in front of Netanyahu’s house

A protest opposite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence on Azza (Gaza) Street in central Jerusalem on Monday night got out of hand. The Israel Police said it deployed officers there with “increased forces in order to allow freedom of expression and protest.” However, at one point, it said, attempts to march towards nearby streets began without coordination with the police and some of the demonstrators caused disruptions while crossing police barriers, confronting the police and lighting flares with smoke.

