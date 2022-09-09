Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest

Myles Sanderson’s demise clouds prospects of investigators determining a motive for the deadly attacks

The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained “medical distress” and died soon after at a hospital, police said. Official word that the intense four-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson, 30, ended with his death came during a late-night news conference hours after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported he had been taken into custody.

Sanderson’s demise clouded prospects of investigators ever clearly determining a motive for Sunday’s deadly attacks, one of the bloodiest acts of mass violence in the country’s history. His older brother and accused accomplice, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found slain on Monday in the James Smith Cree Nation reserve in central Saskatchewan. Police said they were still investigating whether the younger sibling might have killed his brother in the aftermath of the stabbing rampage in the reserve and the village of Weldon, about 320 km (200 miles) from provincial capital of Regina.

Myles Sanderson was arrested near the town of Rosthern, after a resident of an adjacent town reported spotting him with a knife attempting to break in. He then sped off in a stolen pickup truck, according to the RCMP.

