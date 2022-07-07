Suspect in Chicago shooting to face 7 counts of murder

The suspect legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said

US Vice President Kamala Harris talks to police officers at the site of the shooting Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The man accused of spraying gunfire into a July Fourth parade from a Chicago-area rooftop, turning a holiday celebration into a killing field, was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday to face seven first-degree murder charges.

Authorities said on Tuesday that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, planned the attack for weeks before firing more than 70 rounds randomly into spectators before getting away dressed as a woman. Seven people were killed and more than three dozen were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds and other injuries after the carnage.

The suspect legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said. Police went to the suspect’s home following a call from a family member who said he was threatening “to kill everyone” there. Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but there was no sign he had any guns at the time, in September 2019. Police in April 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by the suspect, Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli Covelli said.

