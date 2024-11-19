Swedish minister has banana phobia

She is reported to have posted on X in 2020, saying she has the “world’s weirdest phobia of bananas”. The post has since been deleted

Paulina Brandberg, gender equality minister

Bananaphobia can cause serious symptoms like anxiety and nausea. A Swedish minister’s phobia of bananas has led officials to insist rooms are free of the fruit ahead of any meeting or visit, according to reports. The instructions from Gender Equality Minister Paulina Brandberg’s staff were seen in leaked emails published by Expressen.

The tabloid quoted one of the leaked messages--sent to the Norwegian Judicial Agency ahead of a VIP lunch--as saying that she “has a strong allergy to bananas, so it would be appreciated that there are no bananas in the areas where she will be staying”. A similar email, reportedly sent to the County Administrative Board, said: “No bananas are allowed on the premises either.” Brandberg told Expressen that it was an issue she was “getting professional help with”. She is reported to have posted on X in 2020, saying she has the “world’s weirdest phobia of bananas”. The post has since been deleted.

Bananaphobia can cause anxiety and nausea, and can be triggered by seeing or smelling the fruit.

