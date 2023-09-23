Syria and China to announce strategic partnership soon

Economic assistance received from China will play a major role in Syria’s reconstruction in the future

Syrian President Bashar Assad (centre right) and first lady Asma Assad arrive in Hangzhou, China. Pic/AP

China and Syria will announce the formation of a strategic partnership, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Friday at the start of a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in southern China.

The meeting at a Chinese state guesthouse kicked off a series of diplomatic meetings ahead of Saturday night’s opening of the Asian Games sports competition in the city of Hangzhou.

“In the face of the unstable and uncertain international situation, China is willing to work with Syria to firmly support each other ... and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice,” Xi said in a video clip posted online by state broadcaster CCTV.

Assad, who is making a rare trip abroad, is looking for ways to emerge from the international isolation brought on by a brutal war at home that shows no sign of ending after 12 years. He was expected to discuss economic assistance from China, which could play a major role in Syria’s future reconstruction.

Assad’s visit parallels in some ways that of Russian President Vladimir Putin last year for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Both leaders are virtual pariahs in the West but welcomed by China as it tries to expand its global influence and promote an alternative to the US-led international order.

The Syrian leader will attend the Asian Games opening ceremony along with the king of Cambodia, the crown prince of Kuwait and the prime ministers of Nepal, Timor-Leste and South Korea, China’s Foreign Ministry has said. The competition, taking place in the city of Hangzhou, will have more participants than the Olympics.

12

Duration in years of Syria’s civil war

