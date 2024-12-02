Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Drunk man calls Navi Mumbai Police, booked for hoax bomb blast threat
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan seeks 100 per cent VVPAT verification
FIR registered after false claims made on social media about EVM tampering: EC
CM to be decided by BJP; will have my support: Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Syria sends reinforcements to halt advancing insurgents

Syria sends reinforcements to halt advancing insurgents

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Beirut
Agencies |

Top

The insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took over most of Aleppo on Saturday and claimed to have entered the city of Hama. 

Syria sends reinforcements to halt advancing insurgents

People check the damage at the scene of a Syrian regime airforce strike in Syria’s rebel-held northern city of Idlib. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Syria sends reinforcements to halt advancing insurgents
x
00:00

The Syrian military rushed in reinforcements on Sunday to push back insurgents from advancing farther into the northern Hama countryside after they seized Aleppo and surrounding strategic locations in an adjacent province in a surprise offensive. The insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took over most of Aleppo on Saturday and claimed to have entered the city of Hama. 


There was no independent confirmation of their claim. Rebel commander Col. Hassan Abdulghani said separately the insurgents also took control of Sheikh Najjar, also known as the Aleppo Industrial City, northeast of the city, Aleppo’s military academy and the field artillery college to the southwest.


The swift and surprise offensive is a huge embarrassment for Syria’s President Bashar Assad and raises questions about his armed forces’ preparedness.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

syria hamas world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK