The 293 T. Rex bones, assembled and erected into a growling 11.6-meter-long (38-foot-long) and 3.9-meter-high (12.8-foot-high) posture

The skeleton of the Tyrannosaurus Rex named Trinity. Pic/AP

Listen to this article T. Rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at auction x 00:00

Interested investors may have to dig deep into their pockets to claim a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton going up for auction on Tuesday — a first in Europe — that’s been dug up from three sites in the United States and could make the ultimate ornament for a tycoon’s abode or other eye-popping display.

The 293 T. Rex bones, assembled and erected into a growling 11.6-meter-long (38-foot-long) and 3.9-meter-high (12.8-foot-high) posture, are expected to fetch 5 million to 8 million Swiss francs ($5.6-$8.9 million) when it goes under the hammer at a Zurich auction house.

Promoters say the composite T. Rex — dubbed “Trinity” and drawn from three sites in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations of Montana and Wyoming.. The same areas were the source of two other dinosaurs skeletons that also went on the block, says Koller.

3.9mt

The height of the T rex’s posture

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever