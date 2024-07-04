Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Taiwan accuses China of meddling in elections

Taiwan accuses China of meddling in elections

Updated on: 04 July,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Taipei
Agencies |

Top

The National Security Bureau (NSB) said China was inviting local politicians intending to influence elections, while the Ministry of Culture (MOC) said it would present a report on the alleged attempts by Chinese reporters to interfere with Taiwan’s media, reports said

Taiwan accuses China of meddling in elections

A rally ahead of Taiwan’s presidential poll in Taipei. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Taiwan accuses China of meddling in elections
x
00:00

Taiwan’s National Security Bureau and Ministry of Culture accused China that it is attempting to interfere in Taiwan’s democratic processes, including influencing elections and interfering with media, Taiwan News reported.


The National Security Bureau (NSB) said China was inviting local politicians intending to influence elections, while the Ministry of Culture (MOC) said it would present a report on the alleged attempts by Chinese reporters to interfere with Taiwan’s media, reports said.


Officials from the Mainland Affairs Council, NSB, MOC, and Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau will present a report to the Legislative Yuan by July 4, detailing their findings on China’s alleged interference in Taiwan’s elections and media.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taiwan news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK