Taiwan accuses China of meddling in elections

The National Security Bureau (NSB) said China was inviting local politicians intending to influence elections, while the Ministry of Culture (MOC) said it would present a report on the alleged attempts by Chinese reporters to interfere with Taiwan’s media, reports said

A rally ahead of Taiwan’s presidential poll in Taipei. Pic/X

Taiwan’s National Security Bureau and Ministry of Culture accused China that it is attempting to interfere in Taiwan’s democratic processes, including influencing elections and interfering with media, Taiwan News reported.

Officials from the Mainland Affairs Council, NSB, MOC, and Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau will present a report to the Legislative Yuan by July 4, detailing their findings on China’s alleged interference in Taiwan’s elections and media.

