Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircraft 6 navy vessels around it

Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircraft, 6 navy vessels around it

Updated on: 13 November,2024 09:01 AM IST  |  Taipei
ANI |

The Taiwanese MND stated that fifteen of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Pic/AFP

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Wednesday, detecting twenty-four People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.


The Taiwanese MND stated that fifteen of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).



"24 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Taiwan MND said on X.

On Tuesday, the Taiwanese MND detected 10 Chinese aircraft and 5 vessels around it.

"10 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Taiwan MND said on X.

Notably, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.

