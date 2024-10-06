Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Taiwan detects 4 Chinese military aircraft 6 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Updated on: 06 October,2024 10:00 AM IST  |  Taipei
ANI |

Top

The MND added that eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Taiwan detects 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory
x
00:00

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Sunday that four Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.


According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), two of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).


In a post on X, Taiwan MND stated, "4 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."


After three days of no Chinese activity, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels around itself on Saturday, a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence stated.

The MND stated that 13 People's Liberation Army aircraft and 3 People's Liberation Army Navy vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (local time) on Saturday. The MND added that eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND stated, "13 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, from October 1-4, no PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected, the MND stated.

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news taiwan asia International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK