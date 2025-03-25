Breaking News
Taiwan detects rise in Chinese activity around its territory

Taiwan detects rise in Chinese activity around its territory

Updated on: 25 March,2025 09:20 AM IST  |  Taipei (Taiwan)
Agencies |

On Sunday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said they detected 13 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels and 2 official ships operating around itself

Taiwan detected 47 sorties of Chinese aircrafft on Saturday

Taiwan detected nine sorties of Chinese aircraft eight vessels, and two official ships operating around its territory on Monday, a statement by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said.


As per the statement issued by MND, it was also observed that seven out of nine sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ.
The Ministry of Defence said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly.  


On Sunday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said they detected 13 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels and 2 official ships operating around itself. A hike in activity was seen on Saturday when Taiwan detected 47 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels until 6 am (local time).


