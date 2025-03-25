Taiwan detects rise in Chinese activity around its territory

On Sunday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said they detected 13 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels and 2 official ships operating around itself

Taiwan detected 47 sorties of Chinese aircrafft on Saturday

Taiwan detected nine sorties of Chinese aircraft eight vessels, and two official ships operating around its territory on Monday, a statement by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said.

As per the statement issued by MND, it was also observed that seven out of nine sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ.

The Ministry of Defence said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly.

