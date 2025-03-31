Taiwan gets brand new F-16s

According to Taipei Times, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Po Horng-huei and Representative to the US Alexander Yui attended the event

Taiwan’s Representative to US, Alexander Yui speaks during the event at a Lockheed Martin factory in South Carolina. Pic/X/@RepTimmons

Taiwan on Friday received the first of its 66 long-awaited F-16C/D Block 70 jets from the US during a delivery ceremony held at Lockheed Martin’s factory in the US’s Greenville, South Carolina, with the last expected to be delivered by 2026-end.

According to Taipei Times, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Po Horng-huei and Representative to the US Alexander Yui attended the event. US Representative William Timmons also expressed pride in supporting Taiwan’s air defence capabilities.

The jets—the last F-16 variant—will be assigned to Taiwan’s newly formed 7th Tactical Fighter Wing.

