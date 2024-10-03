Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters island's south

Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters islands south

Updated on: 03 October,2024 11:52 AM IST  |  Taipei (Taiwan)
PTI |

A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least eight people on Thursday morning as the island was being battered by a typhoon.

Mid-day

A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least eight people on Thursday morning as the island was being battered by a typhoon.


The fire occurred in Piingtung county, which has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which made landfall in the afternoon with torrential rains and heavy winds and has brought parts of the island to a standstill.


The deaths were attributed to smoke that arose from a source still under investigation. Dozens of other patients were evacuated and moved to shelters nearby.


Soldiers from a nearby base were mobilized to aid medical workers and firefighters in the evacuation of patients and putting out the flames.

PTI taiwan world news International news asia

