Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Taiwan plans to cull up to 120000 green iguanas

Taiwan plans to cull up to 1,20,000 green iguanas

Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Pingtung
Agencies |

Top

Specially recruited hunting teams killed about 70,000 iguanas last year, with bounties of up to US$ 15 each. 

Taiwan plans to cull up to 1,20,000 green iguanas

Green iguanas have no natural predators in Taiwan. File pic/AP

Listen to this article
Taiwan plans to cull up to 1,20,000 green iguanas
x
00:00

Taiwan plans to cull up to 1,20,000 green iguanas, with supporters urging humane methods to bring down the animal’s population, which is wreaking havoc on the island’s agricultural sector.


Around 2,00,000 of the reptiles are believed to be in the island’s southern and central areas, which are heavily dependent on farming, officials say.


Specially recruited hunting teams killed about 70,000 iguanas last year, with bounties of up to US$ 15 each. 


Government officials have asked the public to help identify iguana nests and recommend fishing spears as the most humane means of killing the animals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taiwan world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK