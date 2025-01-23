Specially recruited hunting teams killed about 70,000 iguanas last year, with bounties of up to US$ 15 each.

Green iguanas have no natural predators in Taiwan. File pic/AP

Taiwan plans to cull up to 1,20,000 green iguanas, with supporters urging humane methods to bring down the animal’s population, which is wreaking havoc on the island’s agricultural sector.

Around 2,00,000 of the reptiles are believed to be in the island’s southern and central areas, which are heavily dependent on farming, officials say.

Government officials have asked the public to help identify iguana nests and recommend fishing spears as the most humane means of killing the animals.

