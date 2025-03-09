Breaking News
Taliban insist Afghan womens rights protected UN thinks otherwise

Taliban insist Afghan women’s rights protected; UN thinks otherwise

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Kabul
Agencies

Last August, the Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces outside the home.

Representational Pic/Getty Images

The Taliban issued a message on International Women’s Day, saying Afghan women live in security with their rights protected, even as the UN condemned ongoing employment and education bans.


Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, they have barred education for women and girls beyond sixth grade, most employment, and many public spaces. Last August, the Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces outside the home.


The Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement on his official X account. “In accordance with Islamic law and the culture and traditions of Afghan society, the fundamental rights of Afghan women have been secured. However, it should not be forgotten that the rights of Afghan women are being discussed within an Islamic and Afghan society, which has clear differences from Western societies and their culture,” said Mujahid.


The UN, however, renewed its call for the Taliban to lift the bans on Saturday. “The erasure of women and girls from public life cannot be ignored,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the UN mission in Afghanistan. 
“We remain committed to investing in their resilience and leadership, as they are key to Afghanistan’s future.”

