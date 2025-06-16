Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2025 09:18 AM IST  |  Canada
Agencies |

Top

Speaking on a flight to Canada to attend the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had discussed efforts to de-escalate the situation with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as other world leaders. Britain is sending Royal Air Force jets and other military reinforcements to the Middle East

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi before departing for the G7 meet yesterday. Pic/PTI

Leaders of some of the world’s biggest economic powers are set to arrive in the Canadian Rockies on Sunday for a Group of Seven summit overshadowed by a widening war across the Middle East and US President Donald Trump’s unresolved trade war with allies and rivals alike. Israel’s strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation is the latest sign of a more volatile world as Trump seeks to withdraw the US from its role as world policeman.

Speaking on a flight to Canada to attend the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had discussed efforts to de-escalate the situation with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as other world leaders. Britain is sending Royal Air Force jets and other military reinforcements to the Middle East.


With other leaders wanting to talk to Trump in an effort to talk him out of imposing tariffs, the summit risks being a series of bilateral conversations rather than a show of unity. Trump is the summit wild card. Carney has also invited to the summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and the leaders of Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, Mexico and the UAE, which are not part of the G7.


canada donald trump benjamin netanyahu world news International news

