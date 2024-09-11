Swift announced her decision on social media, praising Harris as a "steady-handed, gifted leader" who advocates for subjects she cares about.

Taylor Swift. Pic/AFP

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Poll. Swift announced her decision on social media, praising Harris as a "steady-handed, gifted leader" who advocates for subjects she cares about. She complimented Harris for her dedication to fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights and a woman's right to her body.

Swift also emphasised the need for transparency and combatting misinformation, especially after a fraudulent endorsement of Donald Trump was misattributed to her. She stressed the importance of people conducting their research and making educated judgements based on candidates' policies.

US Presidential Poll: Taylor on transparency about her plans as voter

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country," Swift began and added, "Recently I was made aware that Al of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears about Al and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Swift encouraged new voters to register and recommended early voting as a handy option. She expressed her desire for a future characterised by calm leadership rather than disruption.

US Presidential Poll: Taylor urges public to register and cast their vote

She further stated, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

She ended her note, undersigned as 'Childless cat lady', saying she's done her research and made her choice and urged everyone, "especially first-time voters" to register and vote.