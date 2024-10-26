Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Teen charged for murdering his kin in US

Teen charged for murdering his kin in US

Updated on: 26 October,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Seattle
Agencies

The boy was charged on Thursday in juvenile court with five counts of aggravated murder

Teen charged for murdering his kin in US

Police officers at the scene. Pic/AP

Teen charged for murdering his kin in US
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings on Monday east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor’s house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said.


The boy was charged on Thursday in juvenile court with five counts of aggravated murder. The 11-year-old sister told investigators that the defendant recently got into trouble for failing tests at school.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


