Teen charged for murdering his kin in US

The boy was charged on Thursday in juvenile court with five counts of aggravated murder

Police officers at the scene. Pic/AP

A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings on Monday east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor’s house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said.

The boy was charged on Thursday in juvenile court with five counts of aggravated murder. The 11-year-old sister told investigators that the defendant recently got into trouble for failing tests at school.

