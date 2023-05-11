Teen killed, 9 hurt in Polish orphanage

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Warsaw
Agencies |

The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. A 19-year-old man suspected of the attack has been arrested, according to Aneta Sobieraj, spokeswoman for police in the Lodz region

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A 16-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a knife attack in an orphanage in central Poland, authorities said on Wednesday.


The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. A 19-year-old man suspected of the attack has been arrested, according to Aneta Sobieraj, spokeswoman for police in the Lodz region.



Four wounded children and a tutor were hospitalised but their injuries are not life-threatening. Four other victims did not need hospital treatment.


Shooting near Synagogue kills 4

Two visitors and two security guards were killed in a shooting near the El Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia’s Djerba after a guard killed a colleague and then began firing indiscriminately at the synagogue, before being  killed by other guards.

