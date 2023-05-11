The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. A 19-year-old man suspected of the attack has been arrested, according to Aneta Sobieraj, spokeswoman for police in the Lodz region

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Teen killed, 9 hurt in Polish orphanage x 00:00

A 16-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a knife attack in an orphanage in central Poland, authorities said on Wednesday.

The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. A 19-year-old man suspected of the attack has been arrested, according to Aneta Sobieraj, spokeswoman for police in the Lodz region.

Four wounded children and a tutor were hospitalised but their injuries are not life-threatening. Four other victims did not need hospital treatment.

Shooting near Synagogue kills 4

Two visitors and two security guards were killed in a shooting near the El Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia’s Djerba after a guard killed a colleague and then began firing indiscriminately at the synagogue, before being killed by other guards.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever