Tesla robot attacks engineer at Texas factory

Robots seen working on cars at the factory. File pic/X

A Tesla engineer was attacked by a robot during a brutal and bloody malfunction at the company’s Giga Texas factory near Austin. Two witnesses watched in horror as their fellow employee was attacked by the machine designed to grab and move freshly cast aluminium car parts. The robot had pinned the man, who was then programming software for two disabled Tesla robots nearby, before sinking its metal claws into the worker’s back and arm, leaving a ‘trail of blood’ along the factory surface.

The incident—which left the victim with an ‘open wound’ on his left hand—was revealed in a 2021 injury report filed to Travis county and federal regulators, which has been reviewed by DailyMail.com. While no other robot-related injuries were reported to regulators by Tesla at the Texas factory in either 2021 or 2022, the incident comes amid years of heightened concerns over the risks of automated robots in the workplace.

The injury report, which Tesla must submit to authorities by law to maintain its lucrative tax breaks in Texas, claimed the engineer did not require time off of work. But one attorney who represents Tesla’s Giga Texas said she believes, based on her conversations with workers there, that the number of injuries suffered at the factory is underreported.Daily Mail

