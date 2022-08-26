Texas school board fires police chief

His handling of the shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers was much criticised

The sun sets behind the memorial for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School on Wednesday. Pics/AFP/AP

The Uvalde, Texas, school board on Wednesday fired the school district’s embattled police chief for his much-criticised handling of the shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in the city three months ago.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fire Pete Arredondo. He had been on unpaid administrative leave since shortly after the May 24 shooting.

Arredondo did not attend the meeting. A written statement from his attorney, George Hyde, was emailed to board members just before the board met. It cited death threats Arredondo has received and what it said was the district’s lack of efforts to provide any protection for him.



Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo at a news conference after the massacre

Hyde also wrote that the district was in the wrong for dismissing Arredondo, saying it did not carry out any investigation “establishing evidence supporting a decision to terminate” him. Arredondo has come under scathing criticism for his handling of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Parents of children slain and wounded in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade had demanded the school board dismiss Arredondo. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Arredondo acted as “incident commander” in charge of law enforcement’s response to the shooting.

DPS officials said 19 officers waited for an hour in a hallway outside adjoining classrooms where the gunman was holed up with his victims before a U.S. Border Patrol-led tactical team finally made entry and killed the suspect.

Arredondo, they said, chose not to send officers to confront the suspect sooner, believing the immediate threat to students had abated after an initial burst of gunfire in the classrooms. Arredondo, who oversaw a six-member police force before he was fired, has said he never considered himself the incident commander and that he did not order police to hold back on storming the suspect’s position.

24 May

When the shooting took place at the Robb Elementary School

