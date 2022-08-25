Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > News > World News > Article > Thailand court suspends PM Prayuth Chan ocha

Thailand court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha

Updated on: 25 August,2022 10:25 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

Top

Though Prayuth could be restored to his position when the court makes its ruling, his surprise suspension threw Thai politics into confusion

Thailand court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha

PM Prayuth


Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties on Wednesday, after deciding to hear a petition seeking review of his legally mandated eight-year term limit. The petition was filed by the main opposition party, which argued that Prayuth’s time spent as head of a military junta  after he staged a coup when he was army chief in 2014 should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term.


Though Prayuth could be restored to his position when the court makes its ruling, his surprise suspension threw Thai politics into confusion. “The court has considered the petition and related documents and sees that the facts from the petition are cause for questioning as demanded,” it said. Prayuth has 15 days to respond, the court told media in a statement, adding that a panel of judges ruled five to four in favour of his suspension, starting from Wednesday.

Prayuth ruled as head of a military council after he overthrow an elected government in 2014. He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 following an election held under a 2017 military-drafted constitution in which an eight-year limit for a prime minister was set.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thailand world news bangkok

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK