The Crown, Season X

Britain gets its first King in 70 years, and enters the new Carolean age with Charles III

King Charles III was on Saturday crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey, in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years. Charles III was officially crowned the King of the United Kingdom as the Imperial State Crown was placed on his head amid spectacular pomp and pageantry at Westminster Abbey here on a rainy Saturday, reminiscent of the Coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.

The king and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey—a distance of 2.2 km—in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. The king entered through the great west door of the abbey.

He wore a long dark red robe as he slowly proceeded through the church behind his wife, Camilla. He was greeted by a congregation of around 2,200—made up of heads of state and government, worldwide royalty as well as community champions. It is tradition for the monarch to wear the solid gold St Edward’s Crown, often dubbed the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels at the moment of coronation.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie grace historic event

American singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London. According to media, Perry is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded in 2007 by King Charles III in 2007. The American Idol judges are set to perform at the star-studded Coronation Concert on May 7, the day after the service crowning Charles and Queen Camilla. The event was attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK—and, of course, members of the royal family.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar on Saturday represented India. Dhankhar, who arrived here on Friday, joined an estimated 100 Heads of State and government from around the world invited to the historic crowning of Britain’s new monarch. Dhankhar and his wife sat alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State. Two Dabbawalas from Mumbai’s Dabbawalas, famous worldwide for their lunchbox delivery in the metropolitan city were also invited to the royal ceremony. The Dabbawalas bought ‘Puneri Pagadi’ and a shawl of the ‘Warkari’ community. Agencies

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reads the Bible

Rishi Sunak on Saturday made history as the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister to perform a reading at the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London. The 42-year-old British Hindu leader read from the New Testament of the Bible reflecting the theme of service to others, in keeping with the recent tradition of UK Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions. He and his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, led the procession of flag-bearers as the UK’s Union Jack flag was carried into the Abbey by a high-ranking Royal Air Force cadet.

“In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time,” said Sunak, in a statement on the eve of the historic event. However, he stressed, “the Coronation, the first in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953, is not just a spectacle but a proud expression of history, culture, and traditions”. “Let’s look to the future with hope and optimism so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: ‘God Save The King’”. Agencies

Prince Harry and Andrew had no role at the Coronation

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York did not have any formal role at the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. Harry and Andrew, who are no longer working royals, attend ed the service, but did not perform any duties, local media reported.

The two non-working members of the British Royal family were also absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. All eyes were on Harry as he sat on third row alongside other relatives of the royal family.

All You Need To Know

Honour for sikh community worlwide

Lord Indarjit Singh, 90, is the British Sikh peer who hands over a key item of the regalia to King Charles III during his Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, symbolic of the multi-faith note being struck at the traditionally Christian ceremony.

100 newly-minted coins

A hundred silver-coloured newly-minted coins of 50 pence bearing an effigy of the crowned King were exchanged for a glittering Jewelled Sword of Offering as part of an ancient custom during the coronation.

No Koh-I-Noor in crown

Queen Consort Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown, marking the first time in recent history that a new crown wasn’t made specifically for this occasion, and presented with the Sceptre and Rod. Neither the Koh-i-noor diamond nor its replica featured in the crown, as Camilla opted to reuse the crown.

UK sees protests

The UK police on Saturday arrested six demonstrators, including the head of an anti-monarchy group Republic, hours before the coronation of King Charles III as they had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.

Timeline

14 Nov 1948

King Charles born at Buckingham Palace

July 1969

Charles is crowned Price of Wales

1971

He meets and dates Camilla Shand; they split in 1973

1979

Meets Diana Spencer

Feb 1981

Charles and Diana announce engagement. He is 31 and she is 19 and get married on July 29 at St Paul’s Cathedral

28 Aug 1996

Charles and Diana’s divorce finalised

31 Aug 1997

Diana killed in a car crash in Paris

1999

Charles and Camilla make first public appearance

9 April 2005

Charles and Camilla get married at a register office in Windsor