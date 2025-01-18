The inked mummies

New laser technology reveals intricate tattoo designs on Peruvian mummies, offering rare insights into ancient artistry and cultural identity

Researchers have used lasers to uncover highly intricate designs of ancient tattoos on mummies from Peru

For over five thousand years, tattoos have served as markers of identity, status and spirituality. A ground-breaking study has unveiled intricate tattoos on mummies for Peru’s Chancay culture, dating back to 1250 A.D. The researchers examined around 100 mummies from the civilisation that flourished before the Inca Empire and the arrival of Europeans.

Researchers reveal fine details in tattoos dating to around 1250 AD that aren’t visible to the naked eye. Pics/AP

Using advanced laser techniques that turn the preserved skin of the mummies into a light bulb, researchers have uncovered geometric patterns such as triangles and diamonds etched on hands and forearms—details, however, invisible to the naked eye. This non-invasive approach preserves fragile archaeological materials while shedding light on the artistic sophistication of pre-Inca civilisations.

It wasn’t clear exactly how the tattoos were created, but it is certain to the researchers that they are of a quality that stands up against the really good electric tattooing of today. Tattoos, once considered fleeting, now stand as enduring symbols of personal and cultural narratives.

From the Neolithic Alps to ancient Egypt and Peru, these permanent marks echo humanity’s timeless connection to body art as a form of expression, ritual and identity. This study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, underscores the potential of modern technology to unlock the hidden stories of our ancestors.

Darth Vader of the deep seas



Giant isopods are reserved as a delicacy in Vietnam (right) B. varderi, resembles Star Wars character Darth Vader’s helmet. PICS/NY POST

A new sea bug species, Bathynomus vaderi, also known as B. varderi, has surfaced from the depths near Vietnam. This 12.8-inch, 1kg isopod—resembling Star Wars character Darth Vader’s helmet—was identified by researchers after being purchased at a seafood market. Dwelling in the South China Sea, this supergiant carnivore feeds on crustaceans, fish, and even whale carcasses. Revered as a delicacy in Vietnam, giant isopods like B. vaderi are sold for steep prices at fish markets and restaurants. Researchers believe that their commercial value could either threaten the specie.

Timothee’s “costly” eco-ride



PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Timothee Chalamet turned heads at the London premiere of A Complete Unknown by arriving on a Lime e-bike instead of a chauffeured car. “There was a traffic jam,” said Chalamet—his reason for choosing to take an ‘ecological’ bike instead of a chauffeured car. However, his attempt to go green earned him a R5.7k fine for parking in a restricted area at BFI Southbank.

Waterproof workwear



PIC/NY POST

David Lloyd Clubs unveiled an innovative waterproof suit collection, allowing wearers to move seamlessly from desk to pool and back. Made from hydrophobic fabric, the “Swim Suit” aims to help hybrid workers prioritise fitness. A spokesperson highlighted the rising trend of wellness breaks at work, emphasising how the suits could bridge fitness and productivity.

Pierced and stuck

An Indonesian woman’s fresh nose piercing got caught in her office chair’s mesh. When colleagues failed to get her out of her misery, firefighters came to the rescue and wheeled her to their station where they finally freed her after an excruciating 10 minutes.

The bear farmers

Frustrated by relentless monkey invasions, farmers in Uttar Pradesh have taken a creative approach: dressing up as bears to protect their crops. Villagers pooled funds for the costume, which farmers wear in shifts to patrol mustard, wheat, and sugarcane fields.

The Pitt scam

Believing she was in a long-distance relationship with Brad Pitt, a French interior decorator was duped into paying over R7.3 crore. The scammer, using AI-generated photos, preyed on her. Only after seeing Pitt in a public relationship did she realise the cruel hoax.