A 12-year-old Brazilian boy is drawing eyeballs for his ripped body and love for CrossFit training

Cauzinho Neto, the CrossFit prodigy who works out for two and a half hours in the gym every day. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article The Pylo Prodigy x 00:00

Cauzinho Neto, a muscular 12-year-old boy from Brazil, has become famous both for his impressive physique and his grueling training regimen, which apparently puts most adults to shame.

Carlos Augusto Pitanga Neto, aka ‘Cauzinho’, only started hitting the gym two years ago, under the watchful eye of his father, himself a fitness enthusiast, but he is already seen as a CrossFit prodigy, able to deadlift more than twice his own body weight and do 700 ab crunches a day.

Most 12 year olds struggle to get out of bed for school on weekdays, but Cauzinho gets up at 5:30 am every day for a 5 km (3.1-mile) run and a few dozen sit-ups. After breakfast, he goes to school, and after finishing his homework, he puts in two and a half hours in the gym, including deadlifts, squats, bench presses, and bicep curls.

“He used to be crazy about football before, but then he just wanted to know about CrossFit,” Cauzinho’s father recalls. “We agreed that he would train during the end of the year holidays until the beginning of the next school year. But with 15 days of training, Cauzinho was already able to easily execute movements that students who had been training for months couldn’t even do.”

It didn’t take long for young Carlos’ trainer to notice that there was something special about him, and his parents decided to focus on his athletic career, investing in a full-blown team for him, which includes a coach, doctor, physiotherapist and nutritionist.

A magnetic personality indeed

Man inserts magnets in fingertips to cheat in a dice game

A Thai doctor recently shared photos of a patient’s hand and the magnetic plates he had embedded in his fingers to help him cheat at a popular dice game without raising suspicion.

Dr. Wat Lun of the Wiwat X-ray Clinic-Lab in Chon Buri, Thailand, regularly shares photos of his medical cases on social media, but it was one of his most recent patients that drew unusual levels of attention on Facebook.

The Thai doctor posted two photos, one showing two black plates and another of the patient’s sewn fingers following minor surgery. Apparently, the patient had magnetic plates embedded in his fingertips for 40 years to help him cheat at Hi Lo, also known as Sic Bo, a popular dice game in which players bet on whether the combination of three dice will be a high or low score.

The Thai doctor explained that the man, whose name is undisclosed, came in to have the magnets removed because he needed to board an airplane and the magnets would be detected by airport security devices.

Making waves, one last time

A surge of activity happens in dying human brains that resembles being awake, even after the person stops breathing, according to new study published Monday in the journal PNAS. The researchers tracked four people who were dying due to cardiac arrest as they were taken off their ventilators, and found that two of them had a rush of gamma waves, which are some of the fastest brain waves you can experience, according to Healthline. This happened about 30 seconds to two minutes after the patients were taken off of the ventilators.

Birdy dance

A group of ostriches were caught dancing around in circles, competing amongst themselves. Maitseo Matlou captured the bizarre and funny sight in Kruger National Park in South Africa on camera. Ostriches dance is to attract a mate or to express joy.

Breaking balls

A Hungarian billiards enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by getting a cue ball to spin for 47.13 seconds. Guinness World Records said Bence KÅvári, 29, used his cue stick to strike the cue ball, which began to spin after colliding with a second ball. The ball continued spinning for 47.13 seconds. The earlier record was 42.20 seconds.

Exposed vote

A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during a legislative commission meeting. In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission. After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving just a black screen.

WTF, grandma?

Tammy Fertig, a 63 year old Californian grandma of three, has gone viral on TikTok for her shockingly savage comments — such as encouraging her viewers to go bowling, so they can “learn how to stay in [their] own mother-f–king lane.” “In the beginning, my videos were more innocent … And then I realized when I would post something that maybe was a little bit more edgy, I’d get a lot more views,” the self-proclaimed “Snarky Nana” told The Post. Since launching her account in 2021, she has amassed 2.6 million followers and 42.8 million likes.