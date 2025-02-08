Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > The swag of the stag

The swag of the stag!

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Germany
A Correspondent |

German hunters gather at Dortmund to win the crown for the best deer call imitation with all vigour and precision

Fabian Wenzel, winner of this year’s National Deer Calling Championship. PIC/AP

In Dortmund, Germany, hunters gathered for the National Deer Calling Championship, proving they can bleat better than the rest! This centuries-old tradition mimics a stag’s call during mating season and was originally used to lure deer out for the hunt.


Held at the Jagd & Hund (Hunting & Dog) trade fair, the event featured competitors in classic green hats, channelling their inner deer using ox horns, snail shells, glass tubes—and even giant hogweed stems. The Championship was held in three categories: the call of the old, searching stag, of the dominant male in a doe-pack, and call during the head-to-head stag duel during the rutting season. 


For the best deer vibes, judges listened with their eyes closed! The five-time champ, Fabian Wenzel, described it as “playing with the stags”. His next stop is at the European Stag Calling Championships to be held in Lithuania in October 2025. Way to go, deer! 


Did Beyonce thank herself?

Beyonce’s reaction to winning Best Country Album for her Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammys has become a huge LOL moment on the Internet. Her frozen, wide face has become the front of reaction memes by fans. Starting the year with a slay. Well, thank you Beyonce.

DIY? More like d-i-why?

A Georgia man ordered a drill from AliExpress—but got scammed to the max. Instead of power tools, Sylvester Franklin, 68, unboxed a photo of a drill and a single screw. He’s demanded a refund, but AliExpress has left him on read. “I pay, I expect the real deal,” he said. This unfortunate scam, has amused the Internet.

