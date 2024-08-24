A Berlin-based company is taking the saying ‘new year, new me’ to another level with chilling technology that can revive frozen corpses in the distant future

PIC/NY POST

If you found the series, The Walking Dead, harrowing, then this Berlin-based company is here to turn your nightmares into a reality. Tomorrow Bio, a high-tech start-up founded by Dr Emil Kendziorra in 2019, is giving people an option to freeze their corpses in hopes that they will be revived in the distant future. The company uses cryopreservation, a process that freezes biological materials, immediately after a patient is declared legally dead. The corpses’ bodily fluids are replaced by medical-grade anti-freeze and temperatures are dropped to -320 degrees fahrenheit a little more than a week before the body is stored in a long, steel container filled with liquid nitrogen.

The company uses cryopreservation, a process that freezes biological materials

“The primary motivation is the fear of dying,” claims co-founder Fernando Azevedo Pinheiro, “Cryopreservation offers them hope and a sense of security, providing a potential path to extend their lives.” The company reports that until now six people and five pets have undergone this procedure and more than 650 people have been put on the waiting list. Though their average age is 36 and they’re nowhere close to being dead, the patrons have set their sights on a greater future and are fascinated by the possibilities of such technologies.

This innovative yet slightly disturbing invention comes at a pretty hefty price. Patients have to pay $222,605 with a monthly $55 membership fee. The brain alone costs $83,473. However, if a person is successfully revived after this chilling procedure and their investment hasn’t been fully used in treatment, they will receive their remaining money—now they just have to hope that economic inflation is on their side!

A disappointing, disrespectful move

Tourists upset Venetians by entering pool in front of sacred water cemetery

There are people who are afraid of the dead, and then there are people who want to swim with them! Two men took off their clothes and entered the murky water facing the San-Michele Cemetery in Venice, leaving locals absolutely astounded. The cemetery situated in Isola di San Michele, an island in the Venetian Lagoon, is home to the graves of well-known people including the Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky. The incident has sparked tensions with locals since they found the tourists “shameful. rude. Ignorant” who displayed “no respect at all” for the dead. Since the 2,000-year-old cemetery is part of UNESCO’s world heritage sites, swimming in these canals could give a heavy fine to the pair and ban them from Venice altogether.

Are you sleaf-y?

Throw away your sleeping pills because TikTok is back with another trick! Lettuce water is becoming increasingly popular as users online believe soaking the leaves in hot water speeds up the process of falling asleep. “My eyes feel so heavy” reported Elliot, a TikTok creator who goes by @callmebelly, 20 minutes after drinking the concoction.

The bluetooth cook

What if your headphones synced with your stove? A Reddit user made a fascinating discovery when his stove top started controlling the volume of his headphones. While many users joked about the odd nature of this incident, a tech-trained user revealed that it was due to the magnetic fields being used by both the objects.

A century’s delay!

You think a 10-day delay is annoying? Try 120 years. A small mail dated back to August 3, 1903, and adorned with a stamp of King Edward VII was delivered to a Welsh Bank in the UK. The letter, addressed to Lydia Davies, spoke about an object that they both were aware of but didn’t want to reveal.

Now that’s cut-throat competition (literally)



PIC/ODDITY CENTRAL

Why use knives to cut fruit when you can use letters? By using carbon fibre composite material, The Beijing University of Chemical Technology, is making their admission letters as sharp as a knife. Many students made videos using the letters to cut fruits and meat.

Are these criminals or wannabe Barbies?

Prisoners in Fortaleza, Brazil— Francisco Atila da Silva and Carlos Antonio da Silva Oliviera— imprisoned for drug-trafficking, dressed up as women to escape prison. Despite their wigs and breasts, they were caught.