Notre Dame Cathedral, which is set to reopen to the public on Sunday after a five-year restoration following a devastating fire, stands as a jewel of Gothic architecture and a symbol of Paris. But behind the grandeur of the cathedral lie some surprising stories.

The heart of France, literally

Notre Dame is literally the point from which all roads in France begin. In front of the cathedral, embedded in the cobblestones, lies a modest bronze-and-stone slab with the inscription “point zéro des routes de France”, meaning “starting point of the roads of France”. This plaque marks the starting point for measuring distances between Paris and other cities across the country.

The great gargoyle myth

The actual gargoyles, which are monster-shaped gutters used to drain rainwater, have been around since the time of the cathedral’s construction. But the dramatic, monster-like figures often depicted on postcards and movies are chimera, and they’re much newer. Theese creatures were added in the 19th century to add to the mystique of the structure.

Revolutionary shift

During the French Revolution Notre Dame wasn’t exactly treated like a revered cathedral. In 1793, revolutionaries stripped it of its religious symbols. The cathedral hosted festivals celebrating science and enlightenment ideas, and was even used as a wine warehouse. Religious services resumed in 1795.

Return of the beheaded kings

In 1792, revolutionaries decapitated 28 statues from Notre Dame’s facade, mistaking them for French monarchs. They were actually ancient kings of Judah, biblical ancestors of Jesus. The heads were thought lost forever, but in 1977, workers renovating a courtyard in Paris uncovered fragments of stone sculptures, confirmed to be the missing heads of Notre Dame’s kings. Today, 22 of the heads have been restored, displayed at the Cluny Museum in Paris.

