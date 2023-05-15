Khan returned to his home in the eastern city of Lahore early on Saturday, after a court agreed to shield him from renewed arrest for two weeks. The 70-year-old former cricket star delivered a speech from his home later

Supporters throw rose petals towards a vehicle carrying Imran Khan to greet him upon his arrival at his home in Lahore. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Those involved in violence will face terrorism trials, Shahbaz Sharif warns x 00:00

Pakistan’s prime minister said on Saturday that authorities would go after those involved in violent protests following the detention of his predecessor, Imran Khan, including prosecution in anti-terrorism courts. Shahbaz Sharif’s warnings were a sign of further escalation in the long-running showdown between the government and Khan.

Khan returned to his home in the eastern city of Lahore early on Saturday, after a court agreed to shield him from renewed arrest for two weeks. The 70-year-old former cricket star delivered a speech from his home later.

The recent chain of events began on Tuesday when Khan was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested in the capital of Islamabad. His detention was met by violent protests by his supporters, who torched cars and buildings, including military installations, causing hundreds to be arrested.

Also Read: Pakistan at risk of losing 20.7 billion INR if it skips Asia Cup: PCB chief

Imran slams army for jumping into politics

Imran Khan hit out at the country’s powerful army in his first address after an Islamabad court set him free, saying it should be ashamed of jumping into politics and could form its own political party. Khan took strong exception to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) allegations against him and said the spokesperson of the army’s military wing was not even born when he represented Pakistan in the world.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever