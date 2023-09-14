Thousands buried in mass graves in Libyan city of Derna after devastating floods, thousands more missing

Thousands of people in the Libyan city of Derna have been laid to rest in mass graves as search teams continue their efforts following devastating floods that have claimed the lives of at least 5,100 people

A general view of the flooded city of Derna, Libya, is seen Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The rainwater that gushed down Derna's mountainside and into the city has killed thousands and left thousands more missing, washing entire neighborhoods out to sea. Photo: AP/PTI

Thousands of people in the Libyan city of Derna have been laid to rest in mass graves as search teams continue their efforts following devastating floods that have claimed the lives of at least 5,100 people, according to a health official's statement on Thursday.

While a Mediterranean storm “Daniel” led to deadly flooding in various eastern towns, Derna suffered the most severe consequences. Residents reported hearing loud explosions as the dams outside the city collapsed during the storm's assault on the coast on Sunday night. Subsequently, floodwaters surged down Wadi Derna, a valley that runs through the city, causing buildings to collapse and sweeping people into the sea.

Associated Press reported that health authorities have confirmed the death toll in Derna stood at 5,100 as of Wednesday, but this number is expected to rise as approximately 9,000 people are still missing, according to Ossama Ali, a spokesperson for an ambulance center in eastern Libya.

The floods have forced the displacement of at least 30,000 individuals in Derna, as reported by the UN's International Organization for Migration. In addition, several thousand residents of other eastern towns have been compelled to abandon their homes, according to the UN agency.

The floods have caused extensive damage to access roads leading to Derna, hindering the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian aid. This shocking level of devastation not only reflects the storm's severity but also highlights Libya's vulnerability due to its political division, with rival governments in the east and west, resulting in widespread neglect of infrastructure. Reports suggest that the dams that failed outside Derna were constructed in the 1970s and had not received maintenance for many years.

By Thursday morning, over 3,000 bodies had been laid to rest, according to the health minister of eastern Libya, Othman Abduljaleel, with an additional 2,000 bodies still in the process of being handled. Most of the deceased have been buried in mass graves outside Derna, while others have been transported to nearby towns and cities. Search and rescue teams are still scouring the city center for survivors, and divers are combing the seawater off the coast of Derna.

The storm also impacted other areas in eastern Libya, such as the towns of Bayda, Susa, Um Razaz, and Marj, resulting in around 170 fatalities, as confirmed by the health minister.

Among the casualties in eastern Libya, there were at least 84 Egyptians whose remains were repatriated to their home country on Wednesday, with over 70 of them originating from a single village in the southern province of Beni Suef. Libyan media reports also indicated that numerous Sudanese migrants lost their lives in the disaster.