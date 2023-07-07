Thousands cripple Tel Aviv highway

Ami Eshed announced late on Wednesday that he was leaving the Israeli police force under what he said was political pressure

The police chief’s resignation sparked the protests. Pic/AP

Thousands of protesters on Wednesday blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major roads and intersections across Israel in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the forced resignation of the city’s popular police chief.

Ami Eshed announced late on Wednesday that he was leaving the Israeli police force under what he said was political pressure. Eshed has regularly clashed with the country’s hard-line national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has demanded that police take a tougher stance against months of anti-government protests. “I am paying an intolerably heavy personal price for my choice to avert a civil war,” Eshed said.

Thousands of people blocked the Ayalon Highway, halting traffic on the normally bustling throughway. The protesters, many holding blue and white Israeli flags, blew horns, danced in the street and lit multiple bonfires. Police, some mounted on horseback, attempted to push back the crowds, at times using a water cannon. Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government announced plans in January to overhaul the country’s judicial system.Agencies

