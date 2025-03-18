Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Three feared dead after small plane headed for Denmark crashes in Swiss Alps

Three feared dead after small plane headed for Denmark crashes in Swiss Alps

Updated on: 18 March,2025 03:48 PM IST  |  Geneva
AP |

Top

The plane crashed two minutes after takeoff on the edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch and burned out, police said

Three feared dead after small plane headed for Denmark crashes in Swiss Alps

The Extra EA-400 propeller plane took off from the Samedan airfield. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Three feared dead after small plane headed for Denmark crashes in Swiss Alps
x
00:00

A small plane that was headed for Denmark has crashed in the Alps in southeastern Switzerland, killing the three people who were believed to be on board, police said Tuesday.


The Extra EA-400 propeller plane took off from the Samedan airfield at 5:20 pm Monday, police in Graubuenden canton (state) said in a statement. The plane had arrived from Denmark on March 13 and was en route back to Roskilde, near Copenhagen.


The plane crashed two minutes after takeoff on the edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch and burned out, police said.


They added that the victims have still to be formally identified.

There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the crash.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

denmark switzerland world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK