Olivier Christen said the plots included plans to attack Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris' during the July 26 to August 11 Olympic competition

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Three plots against Israel foiled in Paris x 00:00

French authorities foiled three plots to attack the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and other cities that hosted the summer events, the national counterterrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivier Christen said the plots included plans to attack Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris during the July 26 to August 11 Olympic competition. The prosecutor said the Israeli team itself was not specifically targeted.

In all, five people, including a minor, were arrested on suspicion of involvement. The suspects are facing various terrorism-related charges while they remain in pre-trial detention.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever