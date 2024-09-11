Breaking News
Three plots against Israel foiled in Paris

Three plots against Israel foiled in Paris

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Olivier Christen said the plots included plans to attack Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris' during the July 26 to August 11 Olympic competition

Three plots against Israel foiled in Paris

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Three plots against Israel foiled in Paris
French authorities foiled three plots to attack the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and other cities that hosted the summer events, the national counterterrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday.


Olivier Christen said the plots included plans to attack Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris during the July 26 to August 11 Olympic competition. The prosecutor said the Israeli team itself was not specifically targeted.



In all, five people, including a minor, were arrested on suspicion of involvement. The suspects are facing various terrorism-related charges while they remain in pre-trial detention.


paris news world news israel International news france

