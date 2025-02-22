Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department

Louisville Metro Police Department processes the crime scene at the Fairdale Kentucky branch DMV in Louisville, Kentucky. According to Louisville police, three people were shot and killed outside a drivers licensing office. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office, police say x 00:00

Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital where they died.

Maj. Donald Boeckman told reporters there was no ongoing threat to the public. Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.

Boeckman said the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

"It's absolutely a tragedy and I'm surprised there wasn't more people injured," Boeckman said. Boeckman also said police did not know if the victims were connected.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever