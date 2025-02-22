Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office police say

Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office, police say

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Louisville
AP , PTI |

Top

Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department

Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office, police say

Louisville Metro Police Department processes the crime scene at the Fairdale Kentucky branch DMV in Louisville, Kentucky. According to Louisville police, three people were shot and killed outside a drivers licensing office. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office, police say
x
00:00

Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.


Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital where they died.


Maj. Donald Boeckman told reporters there was no ongoing threat to the public. Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.


Boeckman said the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

"It's absolutely a tragedy and I'm surprised there wasn't more people injured," Boeckman said. Boeckman also said police did not know if the victims were connected.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK