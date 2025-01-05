Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Gaza City
Agencies |

Top

29 trucks bring 364 tonnes of food and winter clothing

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip

Palestinian women mourn their relatives killed by Israeli bombardment. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip
x
00:00

Three UAE convoys loaded with various humanitarian aid crossed this week into the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah Border Crossing. This is part of the UAE’s efforts to support and provide relief to the Palestinians during the current circumstances in line with ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’.


Israeli police remove a protester during a demonstration calling for the release of hostages in GazaIsraeli police remove a protester during a demonstration calling for the release of hostages in Gaza


The convoys consist of 29 trucks carrying more than 364 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, winter clothing, shelter tents and other essential needs. This brings the number of aid convoys that have entered the Gaza Strip through Egyptian border crossings as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to 150 convoys comprising 2,319 trucks transporting more than 29,025 tonnes of aid.


Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 seeks to assist all affected groups in the Gaza Strip, especially children and women. Since the start of the crisis, the UAE has provided 46,659 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to the Gaza Strip.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel gaza strip united arab emirates news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK