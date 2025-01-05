29 trucks bring 364 tonnes of food and winter clothing

Palestinian women mourn their relatives killed by Israeli bombardment. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip x 00:00

Three UAE convoys loaded with various humanitarian aid crossed this week into the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah Border Crossing. This is part of the UAE’s efforts to support and provide relief to the Palestinians during the current circumstances in line with ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli police remove a protester during a demonstration calling for the release of hostages in Gaza

The convoys consist of 29 trucks carrying more than 364 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, winter clothing, shelter tents and other essential needs. This brings the number of aid convoys that have entered the Gaza Strip through Egyptian border crossings as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to 150 convoys comprising 2,319 trucks transporting more than 29,025 tonnes of aid.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 seeks to assist all affected groups in the Gaza Strip, especially children and women. Since the start of the crisis, the UAE has provided 46,659 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to the Gaza Strip.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever