TikTok shuts down in US as ban takes effect

Updated on: 20 January,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Houston
Agencies

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” a message reads when American users open the app

TikTok disconnected access to its users in the United States late January 18. Pic/AFP

TikTok’s app effectively shut down in the US, just hours before a law banning the popular video-sharing platform was set to go into effect. The app was shut down on Saturday.


“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” a message reads when American users open the app.


“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”


While the Biden administration dismissed TikTok’s shutdown threat as a “stunt” and handed enforcement to the Trump administration, TikTok maintained that without clear assurances, it had no choice but to suspend its services.

Trump vows solution

An internal email to employees stated that Trump has expressed his intention to work on a solution to restore TikTok once he assumes office. TikTok assured teams are working to resume services as soon as possible.

