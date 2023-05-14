UK couple allows their children to choose the life they want to lead

The Allen’s children make their own life choices. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Too cool for school x 00:00

Adele and Matt Allen are raising their three children with “child autonomy,” allowing their kids to set their own curriculum, bedtimes, menus, meal times and chore lists.

The Allens, who live in Brighton, UK, fully embrace the “unconventional parenting” style that aligns with their “frugal and natural living” habits. “We got into natural living before we had our kids, so it just became a natural progression that continued and began to affect all of our decisions after I fell pregnant,” says Adele.

The parents, who are both 39, don’t trust the healthcare or education systems and have allowed their children — Ulysses, 12, Ostara, 8, and Kai, 4 — to make their own choices from a very young age. “We didn’t do vaccinations for our kids, which people say is cruel of us, and we don’t use the healthcare system. Instead, we use natural and herbal remedies,” the mother of three revealed.

“We also don’t use the education system. Instead, we unschool our kids. This means they have to show an interest in something for us to explore it with them, instead of following a curriculum and telling them what they are going to learn.”

She said that the couple “believe in child autonomy and enabling kids to take governance of their life, make their own choices, and decide what goes on in their life rather than dictating to them,” but defended her lifestyle explaining that “this doesn’t mean no guidance. It’s just about involving them in the decisions.” The Allens don’t believe that parents should decide what their children do and instead allow their children to find what makes them happy and follow their lead.

Something’s fishy

Freaky fish wash up on Oregon beach

Several scaleless fish with fanged jaws and huge eyes that can be found more than a mile deep in the ocean have washed up along a roughly 200-mile (322 km) stretch of Oregon coastline, and it’s unclear why, scientists and experts said.



Pic/AP

Within the last few weeks, several lancetfish have appeared on beaches from Nehalem, in northern Oregon, to Bandon, which is about 100 miles (161 km) from the California border, Oregon State Parks said on Facebook. The agency asked beachgoers who see the fish to take photos and post them online, tagging the agency and the NOAA Fisheries West Coast region.

Lancetfish live mainly in tropical and subtropical waters but travel as far north as areas like Alaska’s Bering Sea to feed. Their slinky bodies include a “sail-like” fin, and their flesh is gelatinous.

Ben Frable, a fish scientist who manages the Marine Vertebrate Collection at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, said it’s not uncommon for lancetfish to wash up on beaches, particularly in California and Oregon and in other parts of the north Pacific. It’s unclear what might be behind the deep-sea fish washing ashore, Frable said, calling it an area of “open research.”

Where life is a living hell

Scientists have released new research on the ‘hell planet’ and how the scorching hot ‘super-Earth’ became an orbiting ball of lava. The rocky world, known as 55 Cancri e or its nickname ‘Janssen’, orbits its star so closely that a year lasts just 18 hours and has a surface that resembles a deep lava ocean. It is thought that temperatures during the day average around 2,573 Kelvin - or a whopping 2,300 degrees celsius.

She’s muscular, she’s popular

Russian-born bodybuilder and fitness model Vladislava Galagan has been dubbed ‘Kendal Jenner on steroids’ and ‘real life She-Hulk’ because of her pretty face and incredibly muscular body. The 27 year old fitness model rose to prominence on social media thanks to the ‘perfect mix’ of an attractive, feminine face, and an impressively muscular body. While boasting hundreds of thousands of fans, Galagan also has plenty of doubters who accuse her of digitally altering her photos for attention, or using AI-powered tools to ‘beautify’ herself.

The price of this ice-cream will make you scream

Japanese luxury ice cream brand Cellato set a new Guinness record for the world’s most expensive ice cream, priced at a whopping 880,000 yen ('5,36,403). It consists of a velvety base made with milk, two types of cheese, egg yolks, and sake leek, topped with Parmigiano cheese, white truffle, truffle oil, and gold leaf.

Would you want 17 kids?

Patty Hernandez, 40, a cleaning business owner, lives in North Carolina, USA, with her husband and business partner Carlos, 39, and their 17 children. They didn’t decide to have so many children, but as they don’t believe in using any birth control, nature took its course. With 19 people in the house, cooking and doing laundry are very time-consuming tasks. The family reportedly spends $871 ('82,338) a week on groceries.

Im-pasta

Authorities in a central New Jersey found an estimated 500 pounds (225 kgs) of pasta, including spaghetti and macaroni, dumped in the woods. It’s unclear who dumped the pasta there or why, but it’s believed the pasta had not been at the site for long before it was discovered.