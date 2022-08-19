Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > News > World News > Article > Torrential rain lashes New Zealand for 3rd day

Torrential rain lashes New Zealand for 3rd day

Updated on: 19 August,2022 09:48 AM IST  |  Wellington
Agencies |

Top

Weather forecaster Metservice’s data showed part of the north of the South Island had received well over 300 millimetres of rain (11.8 inches) in the past 24 hours. It has heavy rain warnings in place for parts of the west of the South Island and in the north of the North Island

Torrential rain lashes New Zealand for 3rd day

A flood-inundated car and homes from the overflowing Maitai River in Nelson Wednesday. Pic/AFP


Torrential rain slammed the west and north of New Zealand’s South Island for a third straight day on Thursday, forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes and triggering road and school closures and land slips. Coming top of weeks of damp weather, the latest rainstorms are worsening conditions in New Zealand’s already sodden landscape. Experts have attributed the unseasonably wet weather to a narrow stream of water vapour, or an ‘atmospheric river’, sitting above the country. 


Weather forecaster Metservice’s data showed part of the north of the South Island had received well over 300 millimetres of rain (11.8 inches) in the past 24 hours. It has heavy rain warnings in place for parts of the west of the South Island and in the north of the North Island. 

Metservice data showed Nelson city on the South Island had received 106 millimetres of rain since midday on Tuesday - well above its average rainfall for the whole of August of 80 millimetres. On New Zealand’s North Island, the country’s largest city, Auckland, is under a heavy rain and winds alert, with minimal disruption reported so far. 


16 killed, 36 missing in China

At least 16 people were killed and 36 others remained missing after a flash flood hit a county in China’s northwest Qinghai province, local authorities said on Thursday. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
new zealand wellington world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK