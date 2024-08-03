Breaking News
Trade suspended along border of Pak-Afghanistan

Updated on: 03 August,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

In response to the decision, Taliban authorities suspended all vehicular movement entering Pakistan.

Trade suspended along border of Pak-Afghanistan

Trade has been suspended along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham after authorities started asking Afghan cargo truck drivers for travel documents, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. In response to the decision, Taliban authorities suspended all vehicular movement entering Pakistan.


Earlier in January, the Pakistani government had implemented the rules of visa and travel documents requirements, according to a customs official. However, they agreed to the Taliban’s request and placed an exemption till July 31.



Speaking to The Express Tribune, an official said, “Today, as the period of six months has expired, the Afghan side has been informed that the travel documents requirement would be reimposed from Thursday.”


world news pakistan afghanistan taliban

