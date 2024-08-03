In response to the decision, Taliban authorities suspended all vehicular movement entering Pakistan.

Security forces at the prison, following the incident. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Trade suspended along border of Pak-Afghanistan x 00:00

Trade has been suspended along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham after authorities started asking Afghan cargo truck drivers for travel documents, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. In response to the decision, Taliban authorities suspended all vehicular movement entering Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in January, the Pakistani government had implemented the rules of visa and travel documents requirements, according to a customs official. However, they agreed to the Taliban’s request and placed an exemption till July 31.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, an official said, “Today, as the period of six months has expired, the Afghan side has been informed that the travel documents requirement would be reimposed from Thursday.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever