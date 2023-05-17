Tragic shooting at girls' school in Pakistan claims one life, leaves seven injured

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, the constable, identified as Alam Khan, was immediately arrested following the attack

A girl student lost her life while seven others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a police officer, assigned to duty at a school in Pakistan's volatile northwestern province, opened fire outside the institution. The incident took place after school hours at a girls' school in the Swat Valley, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as students were preparing to leave in their vehicles.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, the constable, identified as Alam Khan, was immediately arrested following the attack. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against him, as reported by Dawn newspaper. Furthermore, a special investigation team has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. DPO Gandapur assured the media that the perpetrator would face strict legal punishment.

The sudden sound of gunshots caused a wave of panic and chaos among students, teachers, and staff, creating a distressing situation within the school premises. The police officer's gunfire resulted in the death of a girl and injuries to seven others. All the victims were female students, confirmed the police.

The deceased student and the injured were rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital for medical treatment. DPO Gandapur revealed that the accused, a resident of the Salampur area, had been suspended from the police force on two occasions in the past. However, he was reinstated last year and had been deployed for school security three months ago.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Expressing deep sorrow and shock over the incident, DPO Gandapur stated, "It is a heartbreaking incident."

Meanwhile, one of the injured girls, currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, recounted that the suspect began firing indiscriminately at their van as soon as it exited the school gate. "All the schoolchildren got scared and started shouting, after which people began to gather," she added.

It is worth noting that the Swat Valley was previously a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In 2007, the TTP emerged as an umbrella group of various militant outfits. The group terminated a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to carry out terrorist attacks across the country.

The TTP, believed to have close ties with Al-Qaeda, has been held responsible for numerous deadly attacks in Pakistan, including the 2009 assault on army headquarters, attacks on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban infamously stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 150 people, including 131 students.

